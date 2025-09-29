Wenatchee Man Arrested After Boodry Street Stabbing
Chelan County deputies arrested a 28-year-old Wenatchee man Sunday after a stabbing on Boodry Street.
READ MORE: East Wenatchee Man Arrested After Three-Hour SWAT Standoff
Wenatchee Stabbing Arrest: Suspect in Custody
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Boodry Street around 5:10 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man with a small stab wound to his abdomen.
Investigators say Miguel Angel Hernandez-Hernandez got into an argument with someone he’d previously had issues with. When a fight broke out, the victim tried to calm Hernandez-Hernandez, who allegedly stabbed him and ran.
Chelan Deputies Arrest Man After Violent Stabbing
Deputies later found Hernandez-Hernandez at a home in the 900 block of Cherry Street and arrested him with help from local agencies.
The victim was treated at Central Washington Hospital.
Domestic Dispute Leads to Wenatchee Arrest
Hernandez-Hernandez was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for first-degree domestic violence assault. Deputies say he and the victim live in the same Boodry Street residence.
These 10 Small Towns In Washington State Have Just Over 1,200 People Combined
Gallery Credit: Google/Google Street View