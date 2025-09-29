Chelan County deputies arrested a 28-year-old Wenatchee man Sunday after a stabbing on Boodry Street.

Wenatchee Stabbing Arrest: Suspect in Custody

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Boodry Street around 5:10 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man with a small stab wound to his abdomen.

Investigators say Miguel Angel Hernandez-Hernandez got into an argument with someone he’d previously had issues with. When a fight broke out, the victim tried to calm Hernandez-Hernandez, who allegedly stabbed him and ran.

Deputies later found Hernandez-Hernandez at a home in the 900 block of Cherry Street and arrested him with help from local agencies.

The victim was treated at Central Washington Hospital.

Hernandez-Hernandez was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for first-degree domestic violence assault. Deputies say he and the victim live in the same Boodry Street residence.