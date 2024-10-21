A student production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is thoroughly unmissable, raves the Wenatchee High School drama department.

This being an all-district musical, the cast roster is large: 150 plucky young actors in grades 2-12. Producer Marie Scanlon is a big believer in, pardon the pun, casting a wide net.

"It's important that kids of all ages and skills and abilities have theater experience," Scanlon says. Over 160 students auditioned for the Charlie production. No one was cut, but several kids backed out for one reason or another.

Get our free mobile app

WHS junior Kade Deveraux stars as whimsical chocolate magnate Willie Wonka. Deveraux is fast making a name for himself in local theater circles. (He previously played Squidward, the curmudgeonly octopus, in a districtwide production of SpongeBob: The Musical.)

There have been several film adaptations of the classic Roald Dahl novel, in which prepubescent Charlie embarks on a voyage for the ages. The most recent version, directed by Paul King, was splashy, expansive and generally well-done.

Not to get too philosophical, but the theater is a place of self-discovery and self-enrichment, Scanlon says.

"It encourages kids to be creative, and imaginative, and kind of get outside themselves. It's a great avenue for a lot of kids, especially kids who don't find their way in other extracurricular activities. We'll see, like, shy kids, the kids who aren't as outgoing, really light up onstage because they have a chance to be somebody different. It's just really fun to watch that blossom."

"It also encourages a sense of cooperation - working together toward a common goal." (Scanlon's own daughter has an unspecified role in the Charlie production.)

The first batch of shows is scheduled for Nov. 14-16 in the WHS auditorium. There will be additional shows in the weeks that follow.

Tickets are $15 for students, $18 for adults; click here to register.