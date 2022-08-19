Wenatchee Valley Air Quality Worst in the State

The air quality in the greater Wenatchee Valley continues to worsen as smoke from the White River and Irving Peak fires thickens.

According to data from the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Air Quality Index in some of the region's locations is now considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. In fact, Leavenworth currently has the worst air quality in the state, with Cashmere second and Wenatchee a close third.

The fires, burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest northwest of Lake Wenatchee, are producing more smoke as their acreage increases within the steep, heavily timbered terrain.

Fire officials are opting to let the fire burn further into the forest. They recently estimated that it will likely take a significant weather event to put out most of the fire, so the smoke may last until around late October.

