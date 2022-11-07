Wenatchee Valley College Selects New President

Wenatchee Valley College has a new president after the Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday during a special board meeting to approve hiring Dr. Faimous Harrison.

Harrison is expected to begin in January as the replacement for Dr. Jim Richardson, who's retiring after 17 years leading the school.

He's leaving his role as Dean of California State University Stockton, which like WVC, is a federally designated Hispanic-serving institution.

Harrison is one of four finalists who visited the WVC Wenatchee and Omak campuses in the last week.

All four made presentations on the role of community colleges with workforce and economic development, specifically in rural areas.

Harrison was chosen from among 46 initial applicants to be WVC’s 13th president since it opened in 1939.

The school says he bring 32 years of experience in higher education to the job,

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Harrison to Wenatchee Valley College and the beautiful North Central Washington region,” said WVC Board of Trustees Chair Tamra Jackson. “He brings a wealth of experience working with diverse, under-served students, improving student engagement, and building vibrant, inclusive campuses.

The board of trustees and Harrison have entered into contract negotiations, with details to be made available at a later date.