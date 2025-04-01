The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced Wenatchee Valley YMCA is the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade on May 3rd.

CEO Dorry Foster learned of the YMCA's selection Tuesday when Apple Blossom Princesses Daeja Carlson and Yasmin Perez, and Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson surprised her with the announcement during a board meeting.

Curt Ulrich, 2025 Festival Director General on the selection of the YMCA for this year's honor.

“We are so honored to recognize the YMCA as our Grand Marshal. It’s a perfect choice, given the incredible impact they have on our community—especially our youth.” --Curt Ulrich

The YMCA is ready to break ground for a new facility at 5th and Wenatchee Avenue on the former campus of Chelan PUD. The YMCA is in the midst of the "Building What Matters" capital campaign to raise $33 million. The groundbreaking ceremony is set for April 10th.

The Wenatchee Valley YMCA will also be honored at the All Service Club & Community Luncheon on May 1st.

For more information on the Apple Blossom Festival and to read more about the YMCA’s 115 year legacy in Wenatchee, visit www.appleblossom.org.