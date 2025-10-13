The annual Wenatchee Wild fundraiser to benefit veterans support groups is underway. Dave Rayfield from the Wild front office is camping out on the balcony of the Town Toyota Center until 1,000 tickets are sold for the Military Appreciation Night game on November 8th vs. Penticton.

This is the sixth year for the benefit marathon to support the Wenatchee Veterans Hall and the Thomas A. Biddle Foundation. The Biddle Foundation was established in 2014 to support veteran families left behind due to veteran PTSD/suicide.

Rayfield will remain on the balcony round the clock until the fundraising goal is met.

This year's campoutwill raise $4,000 to be split amongst the two 501(c)(3) non-profits. Rayfield says the total of funds raised is $24,000

To support the Wenatchee Wild Military Appreciation Night Campout fundraiser and send Rayfield home, contact the team at 509-888-PUCK