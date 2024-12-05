Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker will be performed December 12th through 15th this year at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee

The 2024 holiday production features the live performance with Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, the Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet and a cast filled by local community members.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s magical score, the ballet comes to life with stunning set designs and period costumes.

The Nutcracker will transport audiences of all ages into a winter wonderland that has become a holiday tradition in the Wenatchee Valley not to be missed.

2024 Nutcracker Performance Schedule

Performances are at 7pm on Thursday, Dec. 12th through Saturday Dec. 14th

Two matinnee performances will be staged at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14th and 15th Those unable to attend a live performance may purchase live streamed performances on Saturday, Dec. 14th at 2pm or 7pm

Tickets are available at (509) 663-ARTS, online at NumericaPac.org or in person at the Performiang Arts Center box office located at 123 North Wenatchee Avenue.

