Wenatchee’s River Academy Plans Relocation

River Academy in Wenatchee is relocating to a new site at 1441 S. Miller St.

Founded in 1998, the non-denominational Christian school currently has nearly 300 students and seeks to accommodate 500 at the new facility.

"Project Legacy" is the name of the expansion project, which is divided into four phases and includes classrooms for kindergarten through 12th grade, a great hall, gymnasium, art rooms and more.

The school is currently in a private fundraising stage, having raised close to $4 million. The project received necessary city approvals and annexations. Middle and high school students are set move first once the initial phase is completed.

A new preschool class for three-year-olds will be added in 2025-26. Further facility expansions are planned, including playgrounds and an arts wing.

The fate of the current building is still undecided.

