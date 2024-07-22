Voters wanting to have a local County voters guide as a reference tool when they fill out their August 6th primary election ballot will find information for certain candidates is not included.

For instance, the Chelan County Official Local Voters' Pamphlet only contains the candidate biographies and pictures in the races for Chelan County Commission, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department's proposed Fire Benefit charge, and levies in Chelan County Fire District #5 and the Leavenworth pool maintenance and operations

If you want to a voter's pamphlet covering any of the 98 legislative races, or state senate seats or any statewide or federal office up for election, you'll have to rely on digital versions.

So a voter is going to have to consult at least two "official" voter guides if they want to rely on these sources before casting their vote.

VoteWA.gov will have information for the candidates running for every office above the local county level. You will need to enter some information about your voter registration that leads you to the local races and ballot measures in your area. Here is the link for Chelan County The link for Douglas County voters

You will also find information on candidates in the following races;

U.S. Senate

U.S. Congress

Governor

Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

State Auditor

Attorney General

Commissioner of Public Lands

Supt. of Public Instruction

Insurance Commissioner

Washington Supreme Court

Superior Court

TVW has produced a video voters' guide with essentially the same candidates.

Don't forget to get your ballot postmarked by August 6th and elections officials urge you to mail it by Monday, Aug. 5th to ensure your ballot is not disqualified. Ballots can be mailed postage-free or deposited in a ballot drop box by 8pm on Election Day.

