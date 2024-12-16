Wild Snap Four-Game Skid With Two-Straight Road Wins

by Jarod Fillion

Friday night, the Wenatchee Wild visited the red hot Everett Silvertips at the Angel of the Winds arena. The Wild looked to snap their four game losing streak and ten game losing streak against the Silvertips dating back to last year. The Silvertips entered the contest with a 24-4-2-1 record, while the Wild stood at 9-16-3-1.

After one period, Everett led the shot count 14-8, but the score was 0-0 through one period. The second would see the Wild open the scoring 1:05 into the second period. Wild captain Evan Friesen tapped in his 11th goal of the season on a backdoor pass from Wild forward Kenta Isogai to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Everett would tie the game up at the 4:54 mark from Silvertips defenseman Eric Jamieson on a second chance opportunity, beating Wild netminder Daniel Hauser over the shoulder.

The Wild powerplay got to work thanks to Wild forward Miles Cooper batting the puck in by the side of the net, trying to throw a pass through the crease. For Cooper, it was his 11th on the year, giving the Wild the lead back at 2-1. Everett again would tie it from a shot from Jesse Heslop finding its way through traffic, evening this game up at 2-2 heading into the final frame.

The one goal in the third period was the difference maker in the game. The visiting Wenatchee Wild cashed in another powerplay opportunity at the 13:44 mark of the third period. Wild forward Dawson Seitz’s wrist shot above the faceoff circle found its way past Silvertips netminder Jesse Sanche. The Silvertips elected to pull their goalie and make it 6 on 5 with 1:51 left in the game, but the Wild hung on and secured the hard fought 3-2 win.

Despite being outshot 40-22, the Wild moved to 10-16-3-1, while the Silvertips fell to 24-5-2-1. Wild goaltender Hauser stopped 38 of 40 shots in the win, moving him to 6-8-3 on the season. The Wild special teams were nearly flawless, going 2 for 3 on the powerplay and stopped all four Silvertips powerplay chances.