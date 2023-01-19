Winter Events In Leavenworth Now Packaged Into Month Long Themes

Leavenworth now has some major winter events packaged into month-long themes.

For example, January is now known as Winter Karneval.

Leavenworth Events and Entertainment Director Ernest Palmer says the concept started with the Bavarian Ice Fest weekend.

"During the pandemic, the board and our new director, we thought it would be great if we could spread that out throughout the whole month," said Palmer. "So, instead of one weekend, we now have Winter Karnevel, gave it a new name and spread it out over with events all month long."

The Winter Karnival events scheduled for this weekend includes a synthetic ice rink for kids, as well as an ice-skating show and a snow shoe demonstration.

Next Saturday and Sunday mark the final weekend for Winter Karnival, when the Fasching Pub Crawl takes place. At that time, masquerade masks and colorful beads will be available in the spirit of Marti Gras.

The month of February is now known as Love from Leavenworth, with specials on hotel stays and romantic adventures for two.

Both January and February remain under the banner of Village of Lights in Leavenworth. The famous holiday lights in the city stay in place until the end of February, as long as they’re not damaged from wind or other weather events.

Palmer says visitors will enjoy the city's most accessible time of the year during the current winter stretch.

"January and February are a great time to come to Leavenworth, during the week or on the weekends, because it's nothing like it is during December or October, or even during the summer when it's super busy." Palmer said.

January and February are 40-to-50 percent less busy than January for foot traffic in Leavenworth.