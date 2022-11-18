Winter Reading Program Returns to NCW Library Dec. 1

NCW Library is bringing back their annual Winter Reading Program, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 1.

Readers of all ages have the chance to read 1,000 books across North Central Washington until the end of January.

The Winter Reading Program was made to motivate residents to set reading goals and track their reading progress while engaging with library staff and patrons.

Those who wish to participate can do so by either tracking their reading through NCW Libraries’ printed reading logs, which are available at all library locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties or the community bookmobiles.

Completed logs can be submitted back to any library location and go towards the community's reading goals.

You can also track your reading online at the Beanstack app.

People who reach their reading goals will earn raffle tickets for prize drawings.