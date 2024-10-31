A winter weather advisory is in effect through 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Glum weather - clouds and showers - is expected for the bulk of North Central Washington. More significantly, the mountain passes will be blanketed with snow.

"Above 3500 feet, the precipitation type will be predominantly snow [Thursday night] through Friday night," says Daniel Butler, a Spokane-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Stevens Pass is a bit of a wild card because temperatures will be near freezing on Friday afternoon." This, Butler says, could cut marginally into snow totals.

"Right now, we're calling for four to eight inches at Stevens Pass," Butler says. There may be more snow to follow "if it stays cool enough during the afternoon [on Friday]."

As a result, roads will slicken, complicating travel over the passes.