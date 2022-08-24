Woman Recovering From Brain Injury After Rodeo Fall

A woman is slowly recovering from a traumatic brain injury sustained during the Moses Lake Roundup at the Grant County Fair last Saturday.

Madison Alderman-Haas suffered the injury while running flags during the rodeo when she fell her horse while exiting the arena, and struck her head on an arena post.

She was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and then flown to Sacred Heart in Spokane.

A GoFundMe page for Alderman-Haas says she's been making big strides after being unresponsive and confined to the intensive care unit.

GoFundMe page organizer Katelyn Hansen says Alderman-Haasis not out of the woods yet as doctors removed breathing and feeding tubes Monday and mover her off calming medication.

According to Hansen, she made progress from being able to swallow on demand, to opening her eyes, finally speaking.

Hansen says Alderman-Haas is being attended to by her husband Richard, while in the hospital.

Money raised on the GoFundMe page has already already outstripped its $20,000.