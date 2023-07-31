Women Veterans Forum & Vets Town Hall Coming To Wenatchee

American Legion Post 10 in Wenatchee will be hosting a Women Veterans Forum and Veterans Town Hall this week.

The forum is designed for women veterans to connect with services and discuss their needs with state officials who can help them with accessing support.

During town hall, community partners and service providers will share how they are assisting veterans and their families in the region and offer vets a chance to learn about various programs and services available to them.

The events are being put on by Governor Jay Inslee's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee.

8th District U.S. Congresswoman Kim Schrier will be in attendance at both events.

Both events will take place at American Legion Post 10 in Wenatchee on Wednesday, August 2. The Women Veterans Forum takes place from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. and the Veterans Town Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.