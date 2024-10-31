WSD Board Convening Soon to Discuss EP&O Levy Rate Scenarios

The Wenatchee School District Board of Directors is convening soon for what's being described as a special meeting.

District spokesperson Diana Haglund says the meeting pertains to a critical levy, the fate of which will soon be decided by Wenatchee and Malaga voters.

"During the meeting, the Wenatchee School Board will be three different options for the levy rate," Haglund says. "The district will be looking to renew our Educational Programs & Operations Levy on Feb. 11." Haglund says the board will likely adopt a levy rate and amount.

The four-year levy amounts to $12.9M, about a tenth of the district's total budgeted revenues. The district hastens to assure people this isn't a new tax; it's a continuation of the status quo. The district is seeking only to renew an existing levy approved in 2021.

Earlier in the month, Superintendent Kory Kalahar told KPQ that the levy pays for vital extracurriculars and other expenses not covered by the state.

"Everything in terms of middle and high school athletics, everything in terms of middle and high school extracurricular activities - we provide these things in the Wenatchee School District to give these students a full, well-rounded opportunity," Kalahar says.

The levy also covers "a lot of our maintenance and operations [and] some of our custodial staff."

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 6 p.m. at the district's central office in Wenatchee.

Haglund says it will be live-streamed and recorded on the district's YouTube channel.