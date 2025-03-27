Wenatchee School District selects four finalists for the recently vacated School Board position.

The finalists include Alyssa Bones, Carrie Gavin, Mark Belton, and McLain Johnson. The board will interview them at a special meeting taking place at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 3 at the Wenatchee School District central office.

Communications Director Diana Haglund says the Board selected four finalists out of seven applicants for the vacant District #4 position.

"The individuals who were offered interviews jumped out at the board as individuals who could best serve District #4 and represent that neighborhood in Wenatchee and also had a desire to service students and families in the Wenatchee School District," Haglund said.

Board interviews take place in an open meeting, and the public is welcome to observe or stream on the district's YouTube channel.

At the conclusion of candidate interviews, the Board will adjourn into an executive session to evaluate each candidate. Once finished, the Board will take action on the candidate selected for appointment.

The successful candidate will officially become part of the board during the regular meeting April 22. They will serve until the next regularly scheduled board election in November.

They will also have until the election filing period of May 5-9 to decide if they want to be part of the Board beyond November. Anyone interested in running for the Board must file during that period.

If selected, that person will serve the remainder of the vacated position until November 2027. The seat reverts to a standard four-year term starting in 2027.

For questions concerning the application procedure or the selection process, contact the Wenatchee School District's central office or email Kim White at white.k@wenatcheeschools.org.