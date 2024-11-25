The Village of Lights is resplendent but also a traffic-snarling headache for Thanksgiving commuters.

The festivities, which start on Friday in Leavenworth (a veritable mecca of holiday razzle-dazzle), will mean even more car and pedestrian traffic on U.S. 2. ¡Ay, caramba!

WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack describes the light show this way: "It's another magnet for travelers and a destination location. They'll be much thicker traffic during that initial phase of the Village of Lights, but we've worked with the county and city to streamline the process as much as possible." That said, "You can only move so many cars through the road at a given time. So you can expect longer-than-normal travel times."

According to a press release, "Festival activities and high traffic volumes will require traffic control on U.S. 2 the following days: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Turn restrictions planned for these dates include right-turns only from Front St. at the U.S. 2/Chumstick Highway signal (no left turns from Front St. onto U.S. 2 and no through movement from Front St. to Chumstick Highway)."

"Traffic signals are programmed to prioritize highway traffic and travelers are advised to use U.S. 2 and not attempt to use local roads as short cuts. Drivers should not attempt to bypass U.S. 2 on city or county roads and should follow all traffic control in the area, including flaggers and temporary signage."

"There will be intermittent closures of city streets and some restricted access to County roads during festivities. Additionally, temporary parking restrictions have been posted within city limits to allow for dedicated emergency response routes in the area."

"Visitors to the Village of Lights may also consider parking at any of Link Transit’s free park and ride facilities and utilizing Link’s fare-free service. Trips between Wenatchee and Leavenworth are scheduled seven days weeks."

Oh, and help yourself to WSDOT's real-time travel map; that's why it's there, friends!