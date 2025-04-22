This week's Pet of the Week is a focus on two sisters; Shadow and Mouse.

Shadow is a curious and playful 9-year-old, with a sleek black coat that matches her mysterious personality. Despite a regal demeanor, Shadow is a gentle companion who enjoys lounging by the window, watching the world go by, or curling up for a cozy nap in the sun. Shadow's soft purr that can melt your heart but she has a knack for getting into mischief when no one is looking.

Shadow shared her former home with her sister, Mouse. Like her sister, Mouse is sweet and gentle, and prefers a quiet setting. She has soft gray fur and big, soulful eyes. Mouse is a calm presence in any room. She is not as energetic as her playful sister Shadow, Mouse has a laid-back charm and is ready for cozy moments. You will find Mouse lounging in her favorite spots, taking sun baths and taking peaceful cat naps throughout the day.

Hopefully, the two sisters can be adopted by someone who can keep the pair together in a new furever home

Shadow (L) and Mouse (R) Image: WVHS Shadow (L) and Mouse (R) Image: WVHS loading...

SHADOW & MOUSE

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Both are 9 years old

Sex: Females

Animal ID: A0058233645 (Shadow) & A0058228720(Mouse)

Shadow and Mouse are available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.