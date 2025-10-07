Meet Chowder and Gazpacho, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society’s most lovable duo since peanut butter met jelly.

These bonded bros are guinea pigs with gourmet names and appetites to match—Gazpacho rocking a stylish calico coat, and Chowder flaunting a white-and-orange look that says, “Yes, I woke up this cute.”

Their hobbies include synchronized squeaking, hay-tasting flights, and staring deeply into your soul until you hand over another carrot slice.

If you’re ready for double the love, double the squeaks, and zero leftovers, come meet Chowder and Gazpacho today—because every home deserves two real-life plushies who can melt stress faster than a popsicle in July.

Gazpacho and Chowder

Species: Guinea Pigs

Breed: Guinea Pigs

Age: 11 Months Old

Sex: Males

Animal ID: A0059380273 (Chowder) & A0059380263 (Gazpacho)

If your heart has room for Gazpacho and Chowder—or any of the other adorable animals waiting for their forever homes—check out all the animals at the WVHS. Or swing by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

🐹 Visit Gazpacho and Chowder in person at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.

⏰ Hours: 12:30–5:30 p.m. daily (Wednesdays by appointment).

And if you’re not quite ready to adopt but still want to help, mark your calendar for the Wenatchee Humane Society Fundraiser Gala — happening Saturday, October 25 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

