Two people have injuries following a hit-and-run collision near Rock Island early Saturday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says an unidentified white vehicle turned eastbound onto SR 28 from Batterman Rd.

53-year-old Christopher James, of Cashmere, was westbound on SR 28. The white vehicle entered the intersection; James swerved in response and hit 43-year-old Adriana Montes of Rock Island.

The white vehicle promptly fled the scene. It's not clear if the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

James and Montes came to rest in a ditch.

James was uninjured. Montes did sustain injuries, as did her passenger, 16-year-old Itati Montemejia of Rock Island. Both were transported to Central Washington Hospital.