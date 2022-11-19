Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge

Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge

A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night.

At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6.

The Cadillac driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Cadillac driver, a 25-year-old Timothy Johnson from Moses Lake,  was transported to Samaritan Healthcare for his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was 39-year-old Moses Lake woman, Anastacia Ramirez, who was taken to Samaritan Healthcare for a broken ankle.

Johnson was later charged with vehicular assault and a DUI.

One of the two passengers in the Cadillac suffered broken ribs and was also taken to Samaritan Healthcare.

No one in the Cadillac was wearing seatbelts.

The Hyundai was totaled.

Filed Under: accident, dui, injury, moses lake, Samaritan Healthcare, SR 17, vehicular assault, warden
Categories: KPQ News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ