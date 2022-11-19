Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge

A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night.

At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6.

The Cadillac driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Cadillac driver, a 25-year-old Timothy Johnson from Moses Lake, was transported to Samaritan Healthcare for his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was 39-year-old Moses Lake woman, Anastacia Ramirez, who was taken to Samaritan Healthcare for a broken ankle.

Johnson was later charged with vehicular assault and a DUI.

One of the two passengers in the Cadillac suffered broken ribs and was also taken to Samaritan Healthcare.

No one in the Cadillac was wearing seatbelts.

The Hyundai was totaled.