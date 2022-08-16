All Evacuations Cancelled After East Wenatchee Gas Leak

All evacuations related to Tuesday morning's natural gas leak in East Wenatchee have been lifted.

A work crew in East Wenatchee accidentally ruptured a gas main in the area of Standerfer Avenue and Valley Mall Parkway earlier in the morning. The leak prompted officials to ask the community to avoid the area from 3rd Street Northeast to 9th Street Northeast from Sunset Highway (SR 28) to Eastmont Avenue.

According to the East Wenatchee Police Department, the gas line creating the problem has been shut off and all road closures are cancelled, although there are some lane changes on Valley Mall Parkway. Special equipment had to be brought in from Yakima to repair the leak.

Air quality monitors have also been placed throughout the surrounding area to make sure there is no further risk to the community. Crews are still working on solving the issue that caused the leak.

Many area residents said they could smell the leak in locations like Baker Street and Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee.