Amazon has changed a lot over the years.

What started as a simple online bookstore based in Bellevue, Washington, in the 1990s is now one of the largest retailers on the planet, delivering everything from groceries and electronics to pet food and prescription items. For many Washingtonians, Amazon has become a daily part of life.

That reliance only grew during the pandemic, when online shopping exploded nationwide. However, with that convenience comes a downside: scammers.

Amazon Warns of New Prime Membership Scam

Amazon is now alerting customers about a wave of phishing emails designed to trick users into handing over sensitive personal information.

The scam messages are crafted to look urgent and official. They often claim your Amazon Prime membership is about to renew at an unusually high annual price, pushing you to act quickly.

Inside the email is a button or a link labeled something like "Cancel Subscription." Clicking it doesn't take you to Amazon - it leads to a fake login page that closely mimics the real thing.

Once you enter your username and password, scammers can gain access to your account and do real damage.

Why This Scam Is Especially Dangerous

With an Amazon login, criminals may be able to:

Make unauthorized purchases

Access saved credit cards or addresses

Attempt to reuse the same email and password on other websites

In some cases, these fake sites also collect additional personal details, including credit card numbers, home addresses, or even your Social Security number.

Amazon’s Reminder to Customers

Amazon says it will NEVER ask for passwords, payment details, or personal information through email or text messages - no matter how urgent the message appears.

If you receive a suspicious message claiming to be from Amazon, don't click any links. Instead, log in to your Amazon account directly through the official website or app to check your membership status.

Washington shoppers who believe they received a scam email can report it directly to Amazon through the company's official reporting tools.

Bottom Line for Washington Amazon Users

If an email about your Amazon Prime account feels rushed, threatening, or "too expensive to ignore," that's a red flag.

Scammers are betting that busy shoppers will click first and think later - especially during renewal season.

Slow down, double-check, and remember: when it comes to Amazon emails, urgent almost always means suspicious.

