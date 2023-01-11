Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight.

Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations.

"Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher totals," said Daniel. "For example, Leavenworth and Plain, we're looking at 3-6 inches. and higher in the mountains."

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1am until noon Thursday.

Daniel says there'll likely be slippery driving conditions during the Advisory.

“Ya, certainly anytime there’s accumulating snow, be prepared for hazardous driving conditions as crews get out there and take care of it,” Daniel said.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

The incoming system comes after warmer, wetter weather led to snow slides and rock slides on U.S. 2 and U.S. 97A in Chelan County. Both U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon and U.S. 97A north of Entiat were closed for more than 24-hours earlier this week.

U.S. 2 was closed twice over the last weekend because of avalanche danger and snow slides.

Lauren Loebsack with the Washington Department of Transportation says the La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Northwest is bringing a lot of snow, which is also wetter. She said that pattern can lead to unstable conditions for snow and rocks that sit on steep slopes.

Loebsack said warmer weather and rain, which is forecast for later Thursday into Saturday could lead to more road closures in the region.