Does your child have an expansive imagination? Better yet, are they proficient in graphic design?

The Apple Blossom Festival Youth Parade Logo Contest is now open to K-8 kiddos in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts.

Logo submissions, which will be judged by local artists, are expected to meet certain criteria. For starters, they must originate from the student (parental ghost artistry is forbidden - this all but goes without saying). The design itself has to be original and not a facsimile of an existing logo.

Other desired attributes: craftsmanship, presentability ("avoid rolling up artwork or in tubes") and overall design. Click here for more information.

The theme this year is unobstructed joy: "The Best Time Ever." Logos must be thematically relevant and they must reflect the Apple Blossom Festival somehow or other.

Interested students are encouraged to apply online at the link above; they have until March 5. The winner gets $100 and a volunteer T-shirt.

Meanwhile a public nominating process is underway for the Youth Grand Marshal. The criteria here is even broader. Nominees must be role models of some sort, with a demonstrable history of positive impact on local youth. Ideal candidates are inspirational, fair-minded and service-oriented, according to a press release.

The eventual honoree will be awarded $1,000, but that's not an invitation to pocket the money. Instead it'll be donated to a charity of the winner's choosing.

The nominating period closes on March 5. In the meantime nominations can and should be submitted online. (Click here to submit.) The winners of both of these contents will be honored in late April at the 2025 TekniPlex Youth Parade.