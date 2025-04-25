Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a baler on fire Friday afternoon in East Wenatchee.

Fire Chief Brian Brett says crews responded to a fire in the salvage yard in the 200 block of Urban Industrial Way just after 2:30 p.m. They found the industrial-sized baler engulfed in flames with a large column of black smoke visible in the valley.

Up to 150 gallons of diesel fueled the baler as well as up to 300 gallons of hydraulic oil. Due to potential toxicity, Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued an EventBrite alert for a one-and-a-half mile radius around the salvage yard shelter-in-place.

Brett says crews will have the blaze under control by 5 approximately 5 p.m. and it did not injure anyone nor did it cause any property damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.