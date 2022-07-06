Big Changes Coming to Link Transit Routes Starting Next Week

Link Transit is reminding riders that significant changes are coming to many of its routes starting next Monday, July 11th.

Spokesperson Eric West said the new routes will require an adjustment for some. Anyone needing more information can find it either on Link's website or by calling Link at (509) 662-1155.

"What we're trying to do is just make transit service work better for people." West said, "We're offering a few new routes. Some routes are more direct, meaning you don't have to transfer from one route to another to get from your origin to your destination."

West called the changes Link's attempt to make a more direct and appealing system to attract and increase ridership.

For example, the new Route 1 will extend from South Wenatchee through downtown to Walmart, while the new Route 2 will take riders from just south of Costco in East Wenatchee through Wenatchee to Walmart.

A guide published by Link Transit for its new routes and schedules can be found here.

Link is also celebrating a brand new route to the Saddle Rock trailhead Monday.

According to the transit system, guests are invited to ride Route 3 to Saddle Rock between 9:00am and 10:30am to visit Link's hospitality tent for refreshments and prizes. A brief ceremony to mark the occasion will then begin at 10:50am.

Link says the Saddle Rock route ensures that all area residents have the opportunity to access beautiful natural areas in an eco-friendly way.

Route 3 to Saddle Rock will depart Columbia Station every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour beginning July 11th.