Bighorn Sheep Wanders Through Confluence State Park

A bighorn sheep was spotted wandering in Confluence State Park Monday morning around 11am. The lone animal was near the campsites and bicycle trail that meanders through the park.

The lone animal appeared to be a young ram although female bighorn also have horns with less pronounced curve.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was not immediately available for more information on the status of the animal's presece in the park.

Lost Bighorn sheep in Confluence State Park Image: Austin Bernstein Lost Bighorn sheep in Confluence State Park Image: Austin Bernstein loading...

Lost Bighorn sheep in Confluence State Park Image: Austin Bernstein Lost Bighorn sheep in Confluence State Park Image: Austin Bernstein loading...

Lost Bighorn sheep in Confluence State Park Image: Austin Bernstein Lost Bighorn sheep in Confluence State Park Image: Austin Bernstein loading...

Get our free mobile app

The Coolest Birds On The Columbia River The Columbia River cuts through the heart of Tri-Cities, Washington. As such, we all get treated to wildlife and bird sightings, whether we're spending a weekend out on the river or just passing across it on our daily commute. While there are dozens of bird species you can see out on the river, here are some of the coolest birds you can spot if you're lucky - picked by a birdwatcher who works along the riverbank. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

5 of the Most Snake Infested Hiking Trails in Washington State If you like snakes, here are five snake-infested trails in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals