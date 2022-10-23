Black Bear Behind Leavenworth Bear Attack Dead with Cubs Sent to Rehabilitation

The black bear behind the bear attack in downtown Leavenworth Saturday has been lethally removed, with her cubs going to a rehabilitation facility.

King 5 News reports that around 7:30 a.m., a 68-year-old woman let her dogs out when a bear attached her and left her with non-life-threatening injuries.

This occurred in the 300 block of Commercial Street in Leavenworth, near the Enchantment area near Blackbird Island.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said the bear was "lethally removed," and her two none-month-old cubs were sent to PAWS wildlife rehabilitation facility.