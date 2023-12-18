Boo Is The Wenatchee Valley Pet of the Week
Boo is quite a lady! She is 10 years old but still has pep in her step, a smile to capture your heart, and she will be the love of your life.
The WVHS staff says Boo has been good with other dogs, loves her people, and she is waiting at the shelter to find someone to be a friend and companion.
Boo will be an easy dog to own and will bring you joy and comfort as older dogs so often do.
Get our free mobile app
Meet Boo
Age: 10 Years
Sex: Female
Breed: German Shepherd / Mix
Animal ID: 54939539
Adoption fee: $150
See other adoptable dogs at the Wenatchee Humane Society shelter
Simple ways to help your pets cope during fireworks
Some easy, but important tips that can help keep your pets from getting too anxious during fireworks.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant