Boo, the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Boo is quite a lady! She is 10 years old but still has pep in her step, a smile to capture your heart, and she will be the love of your life.

The WVHS staff says Boo has been good with other dogs, loves her people, and she is waiting at the shelter to find someone to be a friend and companion.

Boo will be an easy dog to own and will bring you joy and comfort as older dogs so often do.

Meet Boo

Age: 10 Years

Sex: Female

Breed: German Shepherd / Mix

Animal ID: 54939539

Adoption fee: $150

