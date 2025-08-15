State Rep. Brian Burnett (R–12th District) has signed a pledge supporting a constitutional amendment to impose congressional term limits through an Article V convention of state legislatures, a process outlined in the U.S. Constitution for making amendments.

The national effort by U.S. Term Limits seeks applications from 34 states to propose the amendment, which would then require ratification by 38 states.

Supporters say limits would curb career politicians; opponents warn they could erode experience and bipartisan relationships.

Burnett argues incumbency and the two-party system give challengers little chance, and suggests a 16–20 year cap to balance accountability with effectiveness.