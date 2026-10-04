The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public input on a draft status report for the burrowing owl, which includes a recommendation to classify the owl as a state endangered species. According to a news release, the public comment period is open through Dec. 31, 2026.

Burrowing Owl Near Moses Lake, WA Image:WDFW Burrowing Owl Near Moses Lake, WA Image:WDFW

The western burrowing owl (Athene cunicularia hypugaea) is the only breeding subspecies of burrowing owl in western North America. It used to be found across Eastern Washington, but habitat loss and destruction have significantly impacted population numbers and species distribution.

Burrowing owls are typically found in Washington from early March through late September before migrating to California for the winter. They nest in burrows but do not dig them themselves; the owls take advantage of burrows dug by other wildlife, like badgers and ground squirrels.

“While burrowing owls used to be present across much of Washington, they’ve since been eradicated from most of the state outside of the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin,” said Gerald Hayes, WDFW burrowing owl specialist and lead author on the recent status report. “Today, we estimate that fewer than 100 breeding pairs can be found in Washington. Habitat loss and degradation are major contributors to the burrowing owl’s population decline in Washington.”

The draft burrowing owl status report is available on WDFW’s website. The public may submit written comments via email or by mail to Taylor Cotten, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.