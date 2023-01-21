CAFÉ Partners with WVC for Financial Aid Workshop Series

The Community for Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ) is partnering with Wenatchee Valley College on an upcoming financial aid workshop for parents and students interested in higher education opportunities.

CAFÉ is a local non-profit that helps underrepresented groups within the Wenatchee Valley receive educational opportunities through community outreach, fostering the college goals of high school seniors and their families.

CAFÉ and WVC received state funding specifically for financial aid outreach and to increase college participation rates.

CAFÉ Executive Director Alma Chacon says they are hosting workshops on both FAFSA and WASFA applications on Jan. 21 and 28, between 1-4 p.m. at their office on 766 Mission Street, Wenatchee.

For more financial aid information, you can schedule an appointment with CAFÉ Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.