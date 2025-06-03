A candlelight vigil will be held this evening to honor the memory of three young girls who were found dead near Leavenworth this week.

The bodies of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were discovered on Monday afternoon near Rock Island Campground off Icicle Road about 17 miles west of Leavenworth.

The girls were found three days after they were reported missing when their father failed to return them home from a scheduled visitation that was part of a co-parenting plan with his former wife.

Police believe the girls were all killed by their father, 32-year-old Travis Caleb Decker, who has not yet been located and is currently the subject of an intensive manhunt.

Officials with Wenatchee First United Methodist Church have organized the vigil as a way for members of the community to gather and share their grief over the loss of the three sisters and to remember the importance of their lives.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park in Wenatchee.