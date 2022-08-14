Car Immolated, Drowned, then Blocks 97A

Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m.

The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery.

97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire.

Shortly after the initial crash, there was a serious motorcycle collision on 97A and milepost 207, near Turtle Lane.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

DOT is assisting with traffic control. The road is open both ways.

Original: August 14, 2022 at 12:01 p.m.

Someone's car went through nearly all of the elements when it lit on fire, drove over an embankment, then was finally submerged into water north of Wenatchee.

Around 10:40 a.m. on August 14, a car going northbound 97A when around milepost 205, the car left the roadway and went down an embankment. The driver was able to escape the vehicle before it went into the water.

The driver was transported to Central Washington Hospital.

The accident completely blocked 97A between Wenatchee and Chelan, as both the Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol towed the car out of the water, needing a crane to lift the vehicle.

97A was later opened up to one lane of traffic, however traffic was heavily congested.

Details on the injuries of the driver are unknown at this time.