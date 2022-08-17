Cashmere Accepts Their Six-Year Transportation Plan

Cashmere city council accepted their six-year transportation plan, a $16,325,000 street improvement project list for 2023-2028.

The first priority on this list is to reconstruct Sunset Highway, starting from the east city limits to the Crunchpack facility.

Transportation goals the city included are the following:

  • Preserving Norman, South Douglas, and Douglas Streets, along with Cottage and Pioneer Avenues.
  • Improving the sidewalks and crosswalks on Olive Street
  • Resurfacing the Prospect Street roadway
  • Reconstructing Evergreen, Rank, and Kennedy Roads
  • Improving West Pleasant Avenue, Fisher Street, and Mill Road
  • Lastly, building a roundabout for the Sunset, Division, and Railroad intersection

Proposed design plans for the Sunset Highway project should begin on Jan. 1, 2023 with construction starting the following summer.

