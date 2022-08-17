Cashmere Accepts Their Six-Year Transportation Plan

Cashmere city council accepted their six-year transportation plan, a $16,325,000 street improvement project list for 2023-2028.

The first priority on this list is to reconstruct Sunset Highway, starting from the east city limits to the Crunchpack facility.

Transportation goals the city included are the following:

Preserving Norman, South Douglas, and Douglas Streets, along with Cottage and Pioneer Avenues.

Improving the sidewalks and crosswalks on Olive Street

Resurfacing the Prospect Street roadway

Reconstructing Evergreen, Rank, and Kennedy Roads

Improving West Pleasant Avenue, Fisher Street, and Mill Road

Lastly, building a roundabout for the Sunset, Division, and Railroad intersection

Proposed design plans for the Sunset Highway project should begin on Jan. 1, 2023 with construction starting the following summer.