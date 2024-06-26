Chelan County Announces Opening On Noxious Weed Board

If you're interested in helping rid North Central Washington of noxious weeds, then Chelan County just might have a perfect opportunity for you.

"We have a vacancy right now on our Noxious Weed Board in Chelan County," says Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay. "It's the at-large position, which is Position B. It covers the Sunnyslope, North Wenatchee, Entiat, and Manson areas."

Overbay says the County's Noxious Weed Board serves an important function and engages in a number of tasks to do its work.

"What they do is basically reach out to landowners in the county and provide them with insight and give them educational materials about noxious weeds. They also send letters to property owners who are identified as having noxious weeds on their properties and assist them with the abatement of those weeds so that we don't see a spread throughout the community."

The current opening on the Noxious Weed Board is a volunteer position that requires meeting four times per year.

Those who are interested can contact the County via email using noxious.weed@co.chelan.wa.us or call 509-667-6576.

