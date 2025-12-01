Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Acquires New Tasers For Its Deputies

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has upgraded one of the tools used by its deputies in the field.

In a Monday statement on social media, sheriff's officials announced that they have recently purchased a new type of Taser which will bring the agency more in line with current state standards for deployment of the safest and most effective less-lethal de-escalation tools available.

The new Taser 10 units will replace the sheriff's office's aging X26 Tasers, and offer nearly a dozen advancements to support safe and responsible policing.

Sheriff's officials say the Taser 10 will bring an increased rate of incapacitation upon first attempts due to its ability to deploy individually-targeted probes.

In addition, the Taser 10 has a better range than the X26, and provides both audible and visual warnings to suspects in the field prior to deployment, as well as numerous safeguards designed to reduce the likelihood of escalation to the use of lethal force.

Currently, the Sheriff's Office has about 80 deputies working in the field who will be equipped with the new Taser 10 units.