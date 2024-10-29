Chelan County Commissioners are working on code revisions to address homeless encampments on county right-of-way in unincorporated areas.

At a hearing this week, Commissioners took public comment about how enforcement would impact individuals and heard complaints about encampments along roads, according to Commissioners Shon Smith. Roads, parks and parking lots will now be included in the new county code parameters.

Under the proposed revisions, individuals found camping on county property will be approached with a variety of social safety net options including housing, mental health or addiction services. Smith said they will also be given a 24 hour notice to vacate the area.

"People found in violation of the new code wouldn't be ticketed right away, only if they refused to leave the property or were found camping on the property within the next five years".

Violators would have 24 hours to remove their belongings or risk forfeiture and a misdemeanor conviction that carries the possibility of a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Commissioners are still deliberating the penalty phase of the revised code. "We want them to take this as seriously as we are taking it for the citizen's peace and tranquility in our commnity" Smith said.

A public hearing will be scheduled to review the proposed ammendments at a later date.

