Chelan and Douglas County Commissioners approved a resolution to appoint four new members to the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board Monday.

County Commissioner Brad Hawkins said Rock Island Mayor Niko Gabaldo will take over as the small city representative, while Wenatchee City Councilmember Top Rojanasthien will serve as the large city representative. The representing cities cycle every two years.

This cycle belongs to Rock Island and Wenatchee, respectively.

Chelan Health Registered Nurse Maggie Danes will be the Position 8 representative. Amanda Appel, who works with the American Red Cross, will represent Position 10.

"It's a great group," Hawkins said. "These four board members will be able to come to their first meeting in December, but their first official meeting will be in January as new appointees to the health district board."

Members attend monthly Board of Health meetings and help shape public health policy in Chelan and Douglas counties. The terms run for two years.