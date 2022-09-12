Chelan-Douglas Health Offering Free N95 Masks

The region’s unhealthy air quality has prompted the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) to offer free N95 masks to the public.

The masks are specifically designed to filter more of the pollutants associated with wildfire smoke than many other types of mask.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, Jason Reinfeld, says the masks are available at a variety of locations.

“We stay in communication with the health district on the need for masks in the area. The health district has a stockpile of masks they’re distributing. And they’re doing that the libraries and fire stations, as well as at a few chambers of commerce.”

The free masks are also available at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere, as well as the community hospital and sheriff’s office substation in Chelan.

Here is a complete list of locations where free N95 masks can be obtained.

WENATCHEE

NCW Library @ 310 Douglas St.

Chelan County Fire District No. 1 @ 136 S. Chelan Ave.

EAST WENATCHEE

NCW Library @ 271 9th NE

CASHMERE

Chelan County Expo Center @ 5700 Wescott Dr.

LEAVENWORTH

Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce @ 940 US Hwy 2, Ste. B

Chelan County Fire District No. 3 @ 228 Chumstick Hwy.

CHELAN

Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce @ 216 E. Woodin Ave.

Chelan Public Library @ 216 N. Emerson St.

Lake Chelan Health @ 219 E. Johnson Ave.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Substation @ 207 N. Emerson St.

Chelan County Fire District No. 7 @ 232 E. Wapato Ave.

MANSON