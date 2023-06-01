Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority Hosts Open House for Regional Sports Complex

The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) is hosting two open house sessions for the Regional Sports Complex feasibility study on June 14-15.

The community will have a chance to share their thoughts on their proposed Regional Sports Complex project, which is geared towards providing recreational sports and spur economic development in the valley.

The CRDPA chose consulting firm Berrydunn to conduct the feasibility study for this project, with local governing bodies contributing a total of $300,000 to the study.

On May 5, the stakeholder group for this sports complex met with Berrydunn representatives, setting a timeline for their public engagement process.

CDRPA Director of Economic Development and Capital Projects Stacie De Mestre says Berrydunn is currently collecting an inventory on existing facilities across the state.

“They've gathered some existing studies, they're pulling demographic data, and doing a market analysis,” De Mestre said. “Really what these open houses are is satisfying the last portion of the first phase, the study, which is reaching out to the community and hearing their voices.”

Both open house events will be held at the Confluence Technology Center at 285 Technology Center Way, Ste 102, Wenatchee, on June 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and June 15 from 12-1 p.m.

De Mestre also shared that if residents can’t make either of these sessions, they can instead comment on their online survey online, which should be published in the near future.