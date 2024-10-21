Chelan Man To Serve Rest Of Life In Prison For Child Sex Crimes

A Chelan man convicted of sexually abusing multiple children over four decades will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Travis Brandt handed down the sentence of 59 years (714 months) in prison to 76-year-old Wesley A. Cheney in Chelan County Superior Court on Friday (Oct. 18).

The term follows a jury trial that concluded on Sept. 16, when Cheney was found guilty of 13 felony sex offenses, including child molestation, child rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful imprisonment, and indecent liberties.

Several of the counts included circumstantial allegations that Cheney's crimes were committed while he held a position of trust and displayed ongoing patterns of sexual abuse, both of which contributed to the length of his sentence.

Cheney was arrested in April of 2022, after one of his victims made a report to law enforcement, and five other victims also came forward thereafter.

A total of five of Cheney's victims testified against him during trial.

Cheney's sentence followed the guidelines recommended by the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, including that his term be served for each of his victims in consecutive fashion.