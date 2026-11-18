Chelan PUD commissioners have approved a structured five-year rate increase for electricity, water, wastewater, and wholesale fiber starting in June 2027. The hikes will be included in the 2027 operating budget, which commissioners are set to adopt on December 7th.

Commissioners heard customer feedback on the proposal at a series of community meetings earlier this month and approved the plan on Monday. The PUD Board heard the public's concerns about the impacts of the region's rising cost of living and fears over the impact data centers are having on residential rates.

Commissioner Steve McKenna said of the unanimous approval, “As we, as a community of people, are struggling with finances, I really struggled with the idea of a rate increase. When we look 50 years out at closing the gap we have on production, there are some things we need to do to assure we’re running a great organization in the long run for our customers.”

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The annual rate for electricity will increase by 5% every June starting in 2027 through 2031. Wastewater rates will rise 4% annually, and PUD water will rise 2.5% on the same schedule. Wholesale fiber rates will also increase 2.5% annually starting in 2028 through 2031.

Mark Mullins, Chelan PUD's Director of Enterprise Planning, recommended the commissioners approve the increases because the cost to provide services is rising faster than the utility's planned 3% inflation factor. Mullins says the rate structure will reduce the PUD's overreliance on wholesale energy sales revenue to cover its operating costs.

In light of the rate increases next year, Chelan PUD recently expanded a bill assistance program offering 25% monthly discounts on water, wastewater, and electricity bills for income-qualified households.

In a news release describing the commissioner's approval, the proposed budget forecasts $567 million in revenue and a $169 million bottom line, which is $45 million better than the adopted 2026 budget.

Expenses are projected at $413 million, which is about $39 million above this year. That figure includes power system upgrades, wildfire protection, expanded fiber service, and the financial settlement of the Canadian Entitlement allocation of the Columbia River Treaty.

The 2027 budget includes about $188 million in capital investment. Rock Island Dam will undergo modernization of it's generating units at Powerhouses 1 and 2, the drop gate structure, and electrical system upgrades.

New substations are planned for community growth in Leavenworth and two Wenatchee substations at Bridge Street and Castlerock Avenue. The PUD also plans opgrades at the College Substation in Wenatchee and the Leavenworth Substation.

The utility is also budgeting for a steel rebuild of an existing high-voltage transmission line in 2028, between Peshastin and Coles Corner near Lake Wenatchee to protect against wildfire.