The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be emphasizing requirements for commercial vehicles to carry chains during winter months. State troopers will be conducting a two-day emphasis patrol on Tuesday and Wednesday over Snoqualmie Pass on I-90.

State Trooper Jeremy Weber says the emphasis will focus on educating and reinforcing the need for commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers to carry appropriate snow traction devices during winter.

“Our main goal is to educate and gain compliance with CMV drivers to carry chains from November 1st to April 1st," says Trooper Jeremy Weber.

Once the emphasis is complete, WSP will be posting results on social media.

Weber is also reminding that after November 1st each year, all drivers, including passenger cars and light trucks, must carry chains when the Washington State Department of Transportation has posted chain requirements on highways.

However, Weber says motorists with all-wheel-drive vehicles may proceed without installing chain devices