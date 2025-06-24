A sea of blooms and cascading foliage, full of rich hues of purple, deep soothing greens, and pink, will come together inside a small corner of the Town Toyota Center's Community Rink.

A Sea of Flowers, Blossoms, and Love

Lilies of the Valley is hosting a community event Wednesday to repurpose flowers from the Decker sisters' memorial at the Town Toyota Center.

Organizer and Executive Director of Lillies of the Valley Karen MacPhail said this is an opportunity for the community to continue its ongoing grieving process.

"We have lots and lots of flowers," MacPhail said. "[It's] an opportunity for connection and healing, and for the parents to be there with the kids, and it kind of just grew from there."

You Have an Opportunity to Do Just That

MacPhail said Whitney Decker reached out to her to offer the flowers from the memorial service. She adds kids will have an opportunity to use these flowers for their own grieving cups.

Children and parents will decorate paper cups with stickers, ribbon, and markers. Volunteers and organizers will put repurposed floral foam into the cups and poke flowers into the cups.

MacPhail said there will be a grief therapy dog available for cuddles and pets, as well as a group of goats in a petting zoo. Another local non-profit, "Happy Letters," will attend the event to give kids an opportunity to write messages about what makes them happy.

"That was Olivia's feeling of those three feelings they talked about at the service," MacPhail said. "Her feeling was happy, and so we're going to do that in honor of her."

You Can Help

Lillies of the Valley is still looking for supplies such as scissors or floral cutting shears, floral tape, compost bags, pink, green and pink ribbon, jewels, stickers, and anything else to help decorate flower cups.

MacPhail said they are still looking for volunteers.

There is no cost to attend and the event is open to the public.

Lilies of the Valley said the event is not directly associated with the Decker family. It is a community effort with support from Fred Meyer, Town Toyota Center, and Weinstein Beverage.

To donate time or supplies, contact MacPhail at 509-423-9423.

The event is from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25 at the Town Toyota Center.