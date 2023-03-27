Coulee City Man Arrested for Alleged Child Rape

A Grant County man is in jail for allegedly raping a child.

Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested 52-year-old Tyrone Thomas Trexler of Coulee City last Thursday, March 23 near his home on suspicion of two counts of first-degree rape of a child and unlawful imprisonment.

"The investigation began after a six-year-old girl disclosed the alleged assault to her mother," says sheriff's office spokesperson Kyle Foreman. "The alleged assault happened at Trexler’s previous home in the Moses Lake area. Due to the sensitive nature of any sexual assault, especially involving a child, we are not sharing many other details."

Foreman says Trexler owns two chiropractic clinics, one in Coulee City and another in Wilbur in neighboring Lincoln County, but there is no indication that the alleged assault or any other happened at those businesses.

Investigators are seeking any information the public might have about Trexler. Tipsters can call 509-762-1160 and refer to case number 22GS14497.