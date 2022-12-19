Crash On SR 28 Investigated As Vehicular Assault

A head-on crash State Route 28 south of Rock Island Monday afternoon is being investigated as a Vehicular Assault.

A 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Gasper Torreslino was westbound when it crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake

Both drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital with injuries, as was a passenger in the Corolla, 33-year-old Jennifer Anderson of Medical Lake.

Torreslino is under investigation for charges.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said the crash was being investigated as a Vehicular Assault because one of the drivers involved was impaired.

Traffic was held up in both direction Monday afternoon while Troopers were on the scene investigating.

The crash took place just after 11:30am.