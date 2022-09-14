Decreased Evacuation Levels for Residents Near the Bolt Creek Fire

US 2 between Skykomish and Gold Bar remains closed while the Department of Transportation assesses safety hazards near the Bolt Creek Fire on Sep. 14.

The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 9,440 acres and is 5 percent contained.

On Tuesday night, evacuation levels dropped down a level, with Index moving from a Level 3 to a Level 2, the area between Index and Zeke’s Drive-in was dropped from a Level 2 to a Level 1, and the area from Zeke’s Drive-in to Gold Bar were dropped from Level 1 to normal.

The Department of Natural Resources forecast fire weather to be favorable on Wednesday due to cooler temperatures and higher humidity suppressing the fire.

Crews are currently monitoring the highway to make sure that the fire does not cross the highway.

Department of Natural Resources Spokesperson Thomas Kyle-Milward says winds may pick up later on Wednesday due to a possible storm coming from the Pacific coast.

That forecasted storm could pick winds up to 25 mph. However, the probability of that happening is unclear at this time.

"There is a weak storm system in the forecast, it's gonna slide across the region later today with some scattered showers," Kyle-Milward explained. "There's a potential that storm front will bring some gusty winds. If the winds do pick up to that 25-mile an hour range, which again is not in the forecast currently, but if that was to happen, the fire is definitely capable of making a run."

According to iFIBERONE, a Level 3 evacuation is still in place for Baring and Grotto, along with an area along US 2 east of the Money Creek tunnel.

As of now, the highway is still too dangerous to drive on due to possible rock fall, burning forest debris, and the falling trees.

Currently, there is no estimated time for when US 2 may reopen.